Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

PTON opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $452,910.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,202.06. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. This trade represents a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

