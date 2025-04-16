Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,593,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,009,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,335.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 194,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,726,000 after purchasing an additional 121,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

