Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,895.80. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. This represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,185 shares of company stock worth $1,024,193. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

