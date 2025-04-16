Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 110,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.60% of Range Resources worth $52,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Range Resources by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,684,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Roth Mkm raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

