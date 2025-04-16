Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in EPAM Systems stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.