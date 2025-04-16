Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Quanta Services stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

