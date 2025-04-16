Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ares Management stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average of $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 183.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,438,000. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,523,000. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 182.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

