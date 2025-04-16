Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Caterpillar stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $293.37 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

