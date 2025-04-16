Rep. Susie Lee Sells Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carnival Co. & stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,053,000 after buying an additional 1,201,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,747,000 after acquiring an additional 877,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

