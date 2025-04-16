Rep. Susie Lee Sells Off Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Century Casinos stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNTY. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNTY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.