Rep. Susie Lee Sells Off Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Full House Resorts stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE 249” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Full House Resorts by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 104,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $485,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,519.96. The trade was a 29.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 113,605 shares of company stock worth $528,138 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

