Rep. Susie Lee Sells Off Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wynn Resorts stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.37 per share, with a total value of $21,111,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,773,000. The trade was a 2.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 90.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 54,995 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,977 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

