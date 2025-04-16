Reviewing Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) & Its Rivals

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Smith Douglas Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million $123.18 million 10.45 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors $6.34 billion $777.96 million 7.06

Smith Douglas Homes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes. Smith Douglas Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 400 1882 1734 53 2.35

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 33.74%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes’ competitors have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10% Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 9.23% 84.38% 10.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes competitors beat Smith Douglas Homes on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

