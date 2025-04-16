Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.10.

FAST opened at $81.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $1,219,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,616.07. This represents a 71.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 20.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 671,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

