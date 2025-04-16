Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 2.17. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,486.34. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,225. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock worth $6,560,876 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

