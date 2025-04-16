Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 267.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.40.

NYSE:CLH opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

