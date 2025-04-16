Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,144.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $13,625,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

