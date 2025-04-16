Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,325,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

