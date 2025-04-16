Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,173 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

