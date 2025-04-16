Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Power Integrations by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.9 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $488,557.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,435.50. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

