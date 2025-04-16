Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVE were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NVE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.05. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 58.33% and a return on equity of 23.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

