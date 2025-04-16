Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RLJ opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $329.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,462.51. This represents a 8.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.