Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,022,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $18,500,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 672,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,877,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 33.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 367,835 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $114,087.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,820.46. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $210,267.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,305.10. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,530,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

