Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 59,678 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,899 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Foot Locker worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

FL stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

