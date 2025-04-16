Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Universal Display worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,784,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,435,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,963 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after purchasing an additional 251,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $95,924,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average of $159.82. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

