Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KGC. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

