Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Expands By 83.3%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Zalando alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZLNDY

Zalando Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.