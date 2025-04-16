Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $177.48 million for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.190-0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(0.19)-0.01 EPS.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories
In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
