Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLP. KeyCorp raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SLP opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $659.84 million, a P/E ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 1.13. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares in the company, valued at $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 7,753.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 535,986 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,090,000 after acquiring an additional 290,414 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 134,381 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $3,418,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 289,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 107,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

