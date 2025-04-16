SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWI. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

