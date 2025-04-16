Stellantis (EPA:STLAP) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stellantis (EPA:STLAP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.02 ($9.01) and last traded at €7.81 ($8.78). 3,961,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.67 ($8.61).

Stellantis Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.23 and its 200 day moving average is €12.08.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

