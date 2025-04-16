Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $524.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.39.

Saia Stock Down 2.9 %

SAIA stock opened at $330.72 on Monday. Saia has a twelve month low of $287.50 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.25.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Saia by 31.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Saia by 89.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

