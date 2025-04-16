Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Price

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a $25.00 target price on Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

Schneider National last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 44.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schneider National by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Schneider National by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 743,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

