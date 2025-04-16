Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Price

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

NYSE:CR opened at $141.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $188.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Crane by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Crane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

