Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $63.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

