StockNews.com Downgrades Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to Hold

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EHC opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

