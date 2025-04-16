Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on STOK

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at $554,550.54. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,842.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.09. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.