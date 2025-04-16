Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.03% from the company’s previous close.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster acquired 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $479,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 991,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,911.27. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,530,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.