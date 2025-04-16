Susquehanna Lowers Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target to $34.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $47.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. Valaris has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Valaris by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 124,309.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

