T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $266.71 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.14 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.12. The stock has a market cap of $304.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

