TD Cowen Downgrades ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Hold

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $254.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on ICON Public from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $238.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.67.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICLR stock opened at $145.16 on Monday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $138.51 and a 1-year high of $347.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,279,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

