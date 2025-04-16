TE Connectivity (TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.960-1.960 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ~$1.96 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TE Connectivity stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

