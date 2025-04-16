Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $72.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $69.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

