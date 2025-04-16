The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,966,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM opened at $242.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.25 and a 200-day moving average of $270.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.10 and a 1-year high of $339.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.01.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAM

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.