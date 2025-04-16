The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $14.85 on Monday. Opera has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Opera by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,460,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 729,001 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,176,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 506,425 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Opera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 748,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,646,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

