The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,019.00 to $917.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $557.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $525.99 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $748.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after acquiring an additional 155,369 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after acquiring an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,864,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

