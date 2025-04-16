Top Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 14th

Get alerts:

CSX, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Diageo, and Canadian Natural Resources are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares that represent ownership in companies based in Canada and traded on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). These stocks provide investors the opportunity to participate in the growth and profits of Canadian businesses while being subject to market fluctuations and regulatory oversight. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.02. 3,856,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,638,908. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,473. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.27. 882,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,653. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.28. 499,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,138. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. 1,779,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Read More