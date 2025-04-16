Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,274 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,297 call options.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 868.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 137,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

