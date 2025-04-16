Traders Purchase High Volume of Planet Labs PBC Call Options (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 12,533 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical volume of 6,758 call options.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $992.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 37.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PL shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.98.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

