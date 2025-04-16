Traders Purchase High Volume of Viking Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 30,549 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,040 call options.
Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics
In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,888,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3,373.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 435,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
VKTX stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
